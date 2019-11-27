STAUNTON, Va. Ann Barnett McMeans passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Staunton, Virginia. She was born on January 5, 1927, in Tazewell, Virginia, the daughter of the late Reece and Ethel Cregar Barnett. She was a graduate of Tazewell High School, Class of 1945. Ann married and raised her children in Bluefield, West Virginia. She had resided in Fort Defiance, Virginia, since 1964. She was an associate at Simple Expressions Florist in Mount Sidney, Virginia. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel Clifford McMeans; her brother, James Ernest Barnett Sr.; her step grandson, Ellis Hunter; and her cat, Melody. Survivors include her children, William Clifford McMeans (Sandy), Margaret Louise Walthall (Bruce), and Mary Jane McMeans. She is also survived by a grandchild, Marshelle Moore (Chuck); her cat, Macy; and her step grandchildren, Nikki Ferguson (Mitchell) and Lee Hunter (Sheila). A service was held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home Chapel in Tazewell, Virginia. Burial followed at Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church in Fort Defiance, Virginia or The Valley Mission in Staunton, Virginia. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfunerlhome.net.
