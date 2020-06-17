Ernest Bolton Schrader Sr., age 75, of Wytheville, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 7, 1945, to the late Clarence H. and Irene Bolton Schrader. He is survived by his son, Ernest Bolton "Buck" Schrader Jr. of Rural Retreat; and two sisters-in-law, Dixie Goodman and Vicki Chrisley. Also surviving are special friends, Robin White, Carla and Rail Porterfield and best friends, John Creger and Chimer Hagy. Special thanks to Denise/and Emma/ for all the help they gave to Ernest. Per his request there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
