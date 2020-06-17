Ernest Bolton Schrader Sr., age 75, of Wytheville, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 7, 1945, to the late Clarence H. and Irene Bolton Schrader. He is survived by his son, Ernest Bolton "Buck" Schrader Jr. of Rural Retreat; and two sisters-in-law, Dixie Goodman and Vicki Chrisley. Also surviving are special friends, Robin White, Carla and Rail Porterfield and best friends, John Creger and Chimer Hagy. Special thanks to Denise/and Emma/ for all the help they gave to Ernest. Per his request there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Schrader, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.