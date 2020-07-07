MARION, Va. Cynthia Veronica Freeman, age 61, passed away on Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Marion, Va. and preceded in death by her grandparents, Clayton and Artie Freeman and Will and Mattie Blevins; her sister, Joan Carla Freeman Sweet; her niece, Jenny Lynn Sweet; several aunts, uncles and cousins also preceded her in death. She graduated from Emory and Henry College and took masters level classes at Radford University. She was a teacher in the Smyth County School System and retired in October 2019. She loved to sing and share the value of music with her students. She was a member of the Marion Baptist Church, National Education Association, Virginia Education and the Virginia Music Educators Association. Survivors include her parents, H.E. "Henry" and Sylvia B. Freeman of Marion, Va.; uncles and aunts, Paul Sturgill, Shirley Blevins, Maxine Olinger, Mary and Wiley Price, Cecil and Loretta Blevins, George and Faye Freeman; a very special cousin and her husband, Suzanna and Joe Lindamood of Blountville, Tenn.; a host of cousins and friends also survive. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Cancer Center of Johnston Memorial Hospital, Home Health and Hospice of Chilhowie and her hospice nurse and cousin Jessica Reynolds of Saltville, Va. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with the Reverend Harry Howe officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to services. Interment will follow in South Fork Cemetery. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Freeman family.
+1
+1
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.