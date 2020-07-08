Guy Thomas Vencill, age 61, of Richlands, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va., following a brief illness. Guy was born on July 11, 1958, in Mechanicsville, Va., the son of the late Homer Vencill and Elizabeth Betty Brown Vencill. He was a graduate of Lee Davis High School Class of 1976 and worked as the parts manager for Silver Spur in Richlands, Va. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and all kinds of sports. He was an avid fan of the Grundy Gladiators, VT, Pittsburgh Steelers, and his newest passion was the Southwest Virginia Community College Flying Eagles. But his greatest joy was being with his family, he was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. Guy had lived 41 years in the Richlands area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Wayne Vencill; brother, Eddie Wayne Vencill; sister-in-law, Alice Vencill; and brothers-in-law, Teddy Lloyd and Ray Melton. Those that remain to carry on his spirit are his loving wife, Debra Vencill of Richlands, Va.; son, Jason Vencill and wife, Elizabeth "Beth", of Vansant, Va.; sisters, Cara Melton and Pat Vencill, both of Richlands, Va.; and brother, Robert "Bob" Vencill. Guy's loving G-Babies, Heileigh Vencill, Jade Anna Vencill, John Brannon Vencill and Kira Rayne Vencill. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and his beloved canine companion, Smokey. A graveside service was held at the Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, with Brother Brian Mullins of Central Church of Christ officiating. Interment followed. Pallbearers were Dennie Combs, Frank Combs Jr., Robert McAllister, Dustin Edwards, Jeff Ward and Robert (Birdie) Byrd. Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Smith, Dillon Smith, Greg Smith, and Ken Owens. The family received friends at Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, from 1 until 12:45 p.m. and then proceeded to cemetery for a graveside service. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
