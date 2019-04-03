SUGAR GROVE, Va. Robert Michael "Sonny" Hamby, age 65, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tenn. Sonny was the kind of guy everybody liked and knew. He was always smiling, laughing, and talking to people. Poor Joyce always had to load the groceries in the car while Sonny finished up his conversation. He worked several years as a truck driver for Southern States, as a mechanic at the sawmill, and on his farm. His family and especially his grandchildren were the absolute loves of his life. Sonny was known and loved by many, and will be missed. He was preceded in death by his father, R.C. Hamby and mother, Shirley Presley. Sonny is survived by his wife, Joyce Horne Hamby of Sugar Grove, Va.; sons, Michael Hamby of Sugar Grove, Va., and Joey Hamby and wife, Carolyn, of Saltville, Va.; father-in-law, Wade Horne of Sugar Grove, Va.; sisters, Patricia Nichols of Atkins, Va., and Sherry Puckett of Bristol, Tenn; brothers, Michael Presley and Jason Presley, both of Marion, Va.; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Kenny Price officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Robert Michael "Sonny" Hamby, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Sonny's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
+1
+1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Signup to receive our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts.
Featured Businesses
One Partnership Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.