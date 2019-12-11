Carl Herley Harmon, age 86, of Max Meadows, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Floyd "Bud" and Dixie Akers Harmon. Carl was retired from the VDOT and was a member of Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Williams Harmon; daughter-in-law, Debra Ann Harmon; and brothers, Eldrige Harmon, James J. Harmon. He is survived by his son, Patrick Harmon of Max Meadows; grandsons, Kaden Thomas Harmon of Max Meadows, and Lane Patrick Harmon of Max Meadows; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Lou and Earl Goff of Piney, Betty Sue Harmon of Wytheville, and Odessa and Danny Hayes of Draper; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Allene Gallimore of Wytheville, Alice Harmon of San Antonio, Texas, Ruby and Johnny Tickle of Draper, Edna and Ricky S. Parks of Wytheville, Jim and Janie Williams of Wytheville, Joe and Jean Williams of North Ridgeville, Ohio, George and Mary Ann Williams of Rural Retreat, John and Dollie Williams of Wytheville, Agnes Grubb Williams of Wytheville, and Daniel Lee Underwood of Draper; caregiver for 3 years, Brenda Holbrook; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service were held 1 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019, at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church conducted by the Reverend Mike Ingo, interment followed at the church cemetery. The American Legion Post # 9 conducted Military graveside rites. The family received friends Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
