Hazel Hayton Turley, 87, of Ceres, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She retired from Virginia House Furniture in Atkins, Va. and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, George "Bill" and Sula Ann Hayton; her husband, Marvin Turley, four sisters and two brothers. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Kathy Turley of Chilhowie; granddaughter and husband, Sunshine and Stacy Cope of Pulaski; four great-grandsons, Wes, Will, Michael and Joe, all of Pulaski; two sisters and brother-in-law, Lettie Myers of Ceres, Polly and Barney Blankenbeckler of Rural Retreat, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held at Sunset Community Cemetery in Ceres on Sunday, January, 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Stacy Cope officiciating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Tower of Refuge Church, 5846 Oak Grove Ave. Dublin, VA 24084. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice, Radford Health and Rehab Center and Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory for all your help and support.
Turley, Hazel Hayton
