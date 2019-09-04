Brian Keith "Mouse" McGuire, the "Bland County Legend", 55, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, September 1, 2019, peacefully, at his home. He was born on June 2, 1964, at Pearisburg, Va., the son of Harry Thomas "Tommy" and Catherine Blankenship McGuire. Mouse grew up in White Gate and graduated from Giles High School, Class of 1982. He was always smiling and was a "people person." He worked as a land surveyor and a salesman for Lowe's for 18 years, but his favorite job was being "Papa". He loved children, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid fan and collector of John Wayne memorabilia and enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets. He never met a stranger and gained numerous special friends throughout his careers which he never forgot you once he met you. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Thomas McGuire; his sister, Kay Clemons; and his father-in-law, Larry Atwood. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Robin A. McGuire; his mother, Catherine Blankenship McGuire; stepchildren, Chris and Kayla Viars and Brett Viars and Jodi Krista; his grandchildren, Koty, Bryton, Neyland and Korbin, Carson and Collin; his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Lisa McGuire; his sister, Cheryl McGuire; special nieces and nephews, Krystal and Josh Williams, Kaitlyn McGuire and Paul Sarver, Amy and Eric Dean, Jaron and Sabrina Crider, John Clemons, Scott Clemons, Tara and Ammon Coghill, and Kayla and Lucas Adams; special greatniece, Scarlett; his mother-in-law, Irene Atwood; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Crystal Atwood, Gina Atwood, and Brandon Atwood; numerous extended family members and special friends, too many to list. Per his wishes, Mouse has been cremated. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 7 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Pastor Tom Maurer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until service time, 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Mouse's honor to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The McGuire family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandson.com, (540) 921-2985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.