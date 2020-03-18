GREENVILLE, S.C. Georgianna Lockhart Toates, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A native of Panther, West Virginia, daughter of the late Elias and Annie Smith Lockhart, she was a retired Tupperware distributor, a homemaker and a member of Grace Baptist Church, Taylors, S.C. Surviving are her husband, Joseph "Joe" W. Toates of the home; two sons, Timothy W. Toates (Della) and Joel F. Toates (Reneé) of Greenville; a daughter, Joy T. Joyner (Darrell) of Greer; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services was held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church, Taylors, S.C., conducted by the Rev. Jamie Howell and the Rev. Mark Hatfield. Burial followed at Graceland East Memorial Park. Visitation was held from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Darrell Joyner. Memorials may be made to Camp Evangel, 105 Camp Evangel Road, Pounding Mill, VA 24637. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.