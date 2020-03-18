GREENVILLE, S.C. Georgianna Lockhart Toates, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A native of Panther, West Virginia, daughter of the late Elias and Annie Smith Lockhart, she was a retired Tupperware distributor, a homemaker and a member of Grace Baptist Church, Taylors, S.C. Surviving are her husband, Joseph "Joe" W. Toates of the home; two sons, Timothy W. Toates (Della) and Joel F. Toates (Reneé) of Greenville; a daughter, Joy T. Joyner (Darrell) of Greer; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services was held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church, Taylors, S.C., conducted by the Rev. Jamie Howell and the Rev. Mark Hatfield. Burial followed at Graceland East Memorial Park. Visitation was held from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Darrell Joyner. Memorials may be made to Camp Evangel, 105 Camp Evangel Road, Pounding Mill, VA 24637. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Georgianna Toates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.