Valerie Jeanne Crockett, 58, of Arlington, Texas, was born on March 23, 1960, in Washington, D.C. and died in Arlington, Texas on January 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister, Angela Denise Crockett. She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Matthew D. Bell of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Michael D. Bell and Keryn Bell of Burbank, Calif.; two sisters and brother-in-law, Renee Leigh Crockett of Garland, Texas, Michele Crockett Thompson and Ethan Thompson, of Double Oak, Texas; her mother, Jeanne Huss of Arlington, Texas; her father, Charles G. Crockett of Wytheville, Va.; and two nieces, Emily Nicole Thompson of Austin, Texas, and Natalie Elise Thompson of Double Oak, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorial donations may be made to the Valerie Jeanne Crockett Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund at Wytheville Community College. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
