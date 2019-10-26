Courtney Junior Osborne, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Evergreen Estates where he lived the last three years. Born in Grayson County and raised in Chilhowie, Va., he was the son of the late Courtney Albert and Goldia Farmer Osborne. Courtney served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1958-1966. He worked as an engraver for Diversified Printing Corporation, Atglen until his retirement in 1993. He was a past member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge 417. He was very proud of his southern heritage and an avid collector and picker. He loved spending time with his family, working around his property, and especially loved horses. He attended the Worship Center, Lancaster enjoyed going to the gym, and was an active member with various senior citizen groups. He was married to Judith Leed Osborne for 41 years and a loving companion to Marzee Straub. Surviving are three daughters, Deborah Sheaffer, Kelly Osborne, and Andrea Olinger, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 West Main St., Leola, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends will be greeted from 10 until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Kindly omit flowers. FurmanFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.