Nancy Talmadge "Tammy" Bivens, 53, passed away on October 24, 2019, at her home in Phoenix, Ariz. She was born in Bluefield, W.Va. She is survived by her mother, Jacquelin Frye of Sugar Grove, Va.; her brother, Douglas Wayne Sullins of Bristol, Va.; one niece, Madison Elizabeth Sullins of Bristol, Va.; her soulmate, Dave Mata of Phoenix, Ariz.; three aunts, Linda Hall and husband, Harold of Vinton, Va., Iris Disibbio and special uncle, Johnny Disibbio of Sugar Grove, Va., and Rebecca Barker of Sugar Grove, Va.; an uncle, Robert Jones and wife, Tracy, of Hudson, Fla., and several cousins. Tammy was funny, courageous, daring, loving, caring, and lived life to the fullest as she wanted. She was beautiful in many ways. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Janet (Frye) Given; grandfather, Edgar Frye; and great-grandmother Lessie Frye. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date by invitation only.
