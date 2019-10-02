Patricia Ann Gilbert Walters, age 82, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert Leonard and Helen Miller Gilbert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil McCoy Walters; sisters, Myrna Gilbert Cox Peacemaker and Kathy Gilbert Cline; brothers, William D. Gilbert, Robert L. Gilbert Jr., and Garnett F. Gilbert. Patricia is survived by her son, Dean Walters of Wytheville; daughters-in-law, Carol Walters of Wytheville, and Debbie Walters of Wytheville; grandson, Nicholas Walters of Wytheville; great-grandson, Brian Dean Walters of Wytheville; nephew, Dee Dee Cline of Wytheville; brother-in-law, Ross Peacemaker of Floyd; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Evergreen Cemetery conducted by The Reverend Ronald Umberger. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
