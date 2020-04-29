Susan Matilda Brackens Runaldue, age 75, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born June 11, 1944 in Wythe County. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lee Atkins Brackens; two sisters, Alice Gail Bascope and Connie Lee Brackens; sister-in-law, Roberta Ballenger; nephew, Mark Andrew Bascope. Survivors include her husband, Bill Runaldue; father, Herman W. Brackens; sisters, Linda Faye Brackens of Madison, Jane Brackens of Daytona, Fla. and Carol Houchins of Max Meadows; brothers, Herman W. and Eileen Brackens of Alexandria, George Daniel "Danny" Brackens and Sarah of Bland, Dale Howard Brackens and Gaynell of Wytheville; several special nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Evelyn R. Runaldue; and nephew-in-law, Geoffrey and Melissa Ballenger of Richmond. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Runaldue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

