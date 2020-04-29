Susan Matilda Brackens Runaldue, age 75, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born June 11, 1944 in Wythe County. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lee Atkins Brackens; two sisters, Alice Gail Bascope and Connie Lee Brackens; sister-in-law, Roberta Ballenger; nephew, Mark Andrew Bascope. Survivors include her husband, Bill Runaldue; father, Herman W. Brackens; sisters, Linda Faye Brackens of Madison, Jane Brackens of Daytona, Fla. and Carol Houchins of Max Meadows; brothers, Herman W. and Eileen Brackens of Alexandria, George Daniel "Danny" Brackens and Sarah of Bland, Dale Howard Brackens and Gaynell of Wytheville; several special nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Evelyn R. Runaldue; and nephew-in-law, Geoffrey and Melissa Ballenger of Richmond. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
King's Produce to close
-
Smyth grand jury returns indictments
-
Northam considers re-opening Virginia, Mount Rogers Health District reports new numbers
-
Rural Retreat family grieves death of toddler, Radford man behind bars
-
Mount Rogers Health District to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Wythe and Carroll counties
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.