Peyton Andrew Palmer, age 85, of Draper, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born on July 26, 1934, in Wythe County, he was the son of the late Ernest Palmer and Gertrude Ward Palmer. Three brothers and three sisters also preceded him in death. Peyton was a driver for the Metro Area Transit Authority, serving D.C., Maryland and Virginia for over 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Hope Smith Palmer of Draper; daughter, Connie Porretta of La.; grandchildren, Robert and Dominic Porretta, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Draper Valley Presbyterian Church in Draper, with Pastor Bob Davis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Building Fund would be appreciated. Please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
