Sue Cochran Davis, age 83, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at her home in Warrenton, Va. She was born on March 12, 1936, in Wytheville, Va., daughter of the late, Leftwich Cochran and Alta Quesenberry. Sue graduated from Wytheville High School in 1952. She and her husband enjoyed operating a successful antique business in the New Baltimore, Virginia area for nineteen years. Sue is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dexter P. Davis; two daughters, Karen Goula of Elkwood, Va., and Kathy Russell and her husband, Bob, of Amissville, Va.; one son, Dexter P. Davis Jr. and his wife, Rachel, of Dayton, Va.; and a brother, Garrett Cochran and his wife, Paige, of Wytheville, Va. She was also blessed with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, Va. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2 pm. She was interred on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton, VA 20187. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.
