Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FROST EXPECTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING IN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS AND SOME LOW LYING AREAS OF THE PIEDMONT... .HIGH PRESSURE WILL PROVIDE CLEAR SKIES, DRY AIR, AND LIGHT WINDS THAT SHOULD ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO DROP TO NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING IN MOUNTAIN VALLEYS - WITH ISOLATED NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE IN SOME LOW LYING AREAS OF THE PIEDMONT. AS A RESULT, AREAS OF FROST WILL DEVELOP THAT MAY KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION THAT IS UNCOVERED OR LEFT OUTSIDE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...DEVELOPMENT OF FROST. * WHERE...MOUNTAIN VALLEYS AND LOW LYING AREAS IN PORTIONS OF THE PIEDMONT. * WHEN...TONIGHT UNTIL SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK ON THURSDAY. * TEMPERATURE...UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S IN THE DEEPER MOUNTAIN VALLEYS TO LOWER TO MID 30S IN SOME SHELTERED AREAS OF THE PIEDMONT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DEVELOPMENT OF FROST WILL BE THE MOST PREVALENT IN THE MOUNTAIN VALLEYS WHICH WILL EXPERIENCE SOMEWHAT COLDER TEMPERATURES FOR A LONGER PERIOD OF TIME THAN THE MORE ISOLATED INSTANCES THAT WILL OCCUR ACROSS THE PIEDMONT. * IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE MAY BE KILLED DUE TO FROST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT A SUFFICIENT AMOUNT OF FROST IS EXPECTED THAT MANY SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS, IF LEFT OUTDOORS OF IF LEFT UNCOVERED, MAY BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED OR KILLED. &&