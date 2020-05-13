Mrs. Mary Frances Jackson Roberts, age 89, of Richlands, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020, at her home. Mary was born on June 29, 1930, in Richlands, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ellen Josephine Mutter Jackson. She was a founding member of the Lake Park Freewill Baptist Church where her husband served as assistant pastor and helped to build the church. Mary had worked for 25 years in the cafeteria at Richlands High School. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, the Rev. Henry Roberts; brothers, June Jackson and Hubert Jackson; sisters, Pansy Ruth Jackson and Lorraine Maggard; and grandson, Eric Brandon Raines. Mary is survived by, her son, R.C. Roberts and wife, Debbie, of Richlands, Virginia; daughter, Sandra Raines and husband, Larry, of Beckley, W.Va.; sisters, Maxine Wolford of Freeburn, Ky., Betty Jessee of Tazewell, Va., Nancy Cole of Bearwallow, Va., and Carol Lester and husband, Jr., of North Tazewell, Va.; grandchildren, Chris Roberts of Richlands, Va., Jamie Sawyers and husband, Doug, of Buckhannon, W.Va., and Lindsay Bowers and husband, Stephen, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Sawyers, Katie Bowers, Erin Bowers, Anna Bowers, and Owen Bowers. Funeral services will be conducted privately with Dr. Marc Brooks officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Chris Roberts, Doug Sawyers, Hunter Sawyers, Dougie Norman, and Clyde Roberts will serve as pallbearers. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
