Patricia "Pat" Snowden Lehmkuhl, age 75, of Independence, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 1, 1944, the daughter of the late Floyd Embry Snowden and Willie Mae Williams Snowden. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John "Ric" Lehmkuhl; children, Nathan Lehmkuhl of Naples, Fla., Jason Lehmkuhl and wife, Tyyne, of Rural Retreat, Va., and Holly Hood and husband, David, of Independence, Va.; grandchildren, Austin Lehmkuhl, Ashlyn Lehmkuhl, Alexis Bellamy, and Embry Hood; and brothers, Gary Snowden of Ohio, Ken Snowden and wife, Cindy, of Ariz. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel in Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital, Nashville, Tenn. Following the service, friends may go to St. Paul Lutheran Church's reception hall for fellowship and a meal. Those who wish may bring a covered dish to the church instead of the home. Local arrangements by Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
