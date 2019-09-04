Frances Ozena Dye Brown, age 91, of Swords Creek, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Born on October 1, 1927, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Archie Holland and Rhoda Mae Compton Dye. A lifelong resident of the area, she enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Kyle Robert Brown. Survivors include two daughters, Phyllis Whited and husband, Ralph, of Swords Creek, Virginia, and Loretta Wilson and husband, Lawrence, of Richlands, Virginia; three grandchildren, Brandon Whited and wife, Julian, of Swords Creek, Virginia, Isaac Wilson Jr. of West Virginia, and Kimberly Compton and husband, Randall, of Richlands, Virginia; and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Commonwealth Assisted Living, Legacy Hospice and Mountain View Adult Care for the wonderful care they provided. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Phillip Cook officiating. Interment followed at the Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Relatives and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends after 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Honaker Funeral Home, where an evening song service was held at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
