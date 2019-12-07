Corine Arnold Felts, age 80, of Fort Chiswell, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Grover C. and Ida Akers Arnold. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Delon Felts; sister, Velma Arnold Boyles; and brother, Carson O. Arnold. Corine is survived by her son, Roger Delon Felts of Salisbury, N.C.; grandson, William Scott Felts and Cara Centers of Johnson City, Tenn.; great-grandson, Carter Harrison Felts of Johnson City, Tenn.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty Felts Edmonds of Grahams Forge, Margaret Felts Collins of Grahams Forge, Janet Felts and John Ray Wagner of Highpoint, N.C., Bonnie Arnold and Paul Ratcliff of Fort Chiswell, Stephen D. Aker of the Piney Community, Zerna D. Felts of Richmond, and Janet and Raymond Nelson; special friends, Betty Burton, Juanita Coleman, Wiley Patricia and Jeremy Stowers, Ted and Donna Turner, all of Fort Chiswell; and a host of nieces, nephews friends and neighbors. A funeral service was held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Bobby Lewis, interment followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family received on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
