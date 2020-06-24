Susie Belle Smith Gross, Age 84 of Bastian, Va., died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Encompass health Bristol, Va. She was born May 25, 1936, in Bland County, Va., the daughter of the late John Ed and Sarah Jane Elizabeth Stowers Smith. Mrs. Gross was a homemaker, gardener and loved to crochet. She was a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church, in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Smith, and sisters Jane Williams, Ann Stinson, Fairie Reed and Lucille Reed. Survivors include her husband, of 56 years Robert Gross Sr. and her children, Archie Lundy, Timothy Lundy and wife, Patricia, Susie Darby, Julie Gruber and husband Dave, Linda Miller and husband Ronald, and Robert Gross Jr, and wife Tamatha; brother, John Smith and sister, Helen Williams; and 12 grand-children, James Lundy, Timothy Jr Lundy, Michael Lundy, Christopher DeHart, Jessica DeHart, Paul Crockett, Adam Crocktt, Ashly Lundy ,John Miller, Sarah Gruber, Jonah Miller, Travis Gruber; and several great grand-children also survive. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday June 20, 2020, at the Laurel Fork Baptist Church with the Rev Robert Walker officiating, interment will follow in the Gross Family Cemetery in Bastian Va., the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made to the family at WWW.highlandfuneralservice.com The Bland Funeral Chapel in Bland Va., is serving the Gross Family.
