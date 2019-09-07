MARION, Va. Florence S. Funk, age 91, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Carrington Place in Rural Retreat, Va. Florence was born in Smyth County, Va. the last living child of twelve to the late RT and Mary Sheets Sexton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Funk and her son, Danny Hill. Florence was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother who spent endless hours as a caregiver to many family and friends. She was a very hard working woman having been the wife of a farmer and was a very devoted lifelong member of the Church of God. She is survived by two sons, Steve Hill and wife, Vicky, of Rural Retreat, and Ron Hill and wife, Donna, of Dublin; five step daughters; grandchildren, Brian Hill and wife, Kim, Kelly Hulstein and husband, Jeff, Natalie Sweet and husband, Jonathan, and Tyler Hill; great-grandchildren, Tristen Hill, Taylor Hill, Palyn Sweet, Eva Sweet, Silas Sweet, Bryce Hulstein, and Connor Hulstein; bonus grandchildren, Kyle & Molly McMillin, and Christy & Cathy McMillin; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at English Meadows in Abingdon and the staff at Carrington Place in Rural Retreat for all the care and love given during this time. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Entombment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Florence. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Fuenral Home of Marion is serving the Funk Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.