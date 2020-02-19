Bobby "Cotton" James Clark Bobby "Cotton" James Clark born July 5, 1935, in Barren Springs passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. Bob served in the United States Navy for three years. He worked in construction as an iron worker for 30 years and movie background for 10 years. He was a volunteer as a crossing guard at Desert View Elementary School in Lancaster for 28 years. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Clark; two brothers; and one sister. Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Carol Bruton of Texas, Jody and Sarah Clark of Lancaster, Calif.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven brothers; and three sisters. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. with memorial service following at 2 p.m. at the Barren Springs Holiness Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.