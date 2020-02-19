Bobby "Cotton" James Clark Bobby "Cotton" James Clark born July 5, 1935, in Barren Springs passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. Bob served in the United States Navy for three years. He worked in construction as an iron worker for 30 years and movie background for 10 years. He was a volunteer as a crossing guard at Desert View Elementary School in Lancaster for 28 years. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Clark; two brothers; and one sister. Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Carol Bruton of Texas, Jody and Sarah Clark of Lancaster, Calif.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven brothers; and three sisters. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. with memorial service following at 2 p.m. at the Barren Springs Holiness Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

