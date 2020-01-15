Our mom, Carol Grace Pauley, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, to be with her husband of 56 years. Mom loved to read, draw, and sew. She especially enjoyed visits with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Will; parents, Opal and Oscar Hagan and Polly Hagan; sisters, Beulah, Dora, Jean, and Bobbi; and brothers, Paul, Billie, Bernard, Charlie, and Lawrence. She is survived by her children, daughters, Toni and Jennifer; sons, Will, Jeffrey, Joey and Jerry; sister, Ruby Estep; brother, Keith Gore; and brother-in-law, Harman Pauley and wife, Carrie. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with mom's request, family and friends gathered for graveside services at Robinette Cemetery on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Charlie, Lane, Clay, Lance, Kody and Travis serving as pallbearers. Granddaughters, Heather, Misty, Holly, Tarah, Tina, Jamie, and Jessica served as honorary pallbearers. The family received friends at the home on White Pine Drive, Bland, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Virginia, is serving the Pauley family.
Pauley, Carol Grace
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Pauley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.