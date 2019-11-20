Phyllis Lynch Rogers age 91, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Regency Retirement Village. A native of Virginia, she was the daughter of Hubert and Bertha Cassell. She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and two husbands, Dan Lynch and Tom Rogers. She graduated from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va., in 1948. After graduation she taught English at High Schools in Virginia and North Carolina. After marriage to Dan Lynch, she lived in Knoxville, Tenn., then Asheville, N.C. then Morristown, Tenn. In Morristown, she worked at the Volunteer Blind Industries for 17 years. She taught independent living skills to blind adults. After Dan Lynch's death she married Tom Rogers in 1979. Her survivors include her children, Mike and Becky Lynch of Emerald Isle, N.C., Steve and Laura Lynch of Salt Lake City, Utah, Dan and Jennifer Lynch of Gallatin, Tenn., Tommy Rogers of Morristown, Tenn., and LuAnn and Mike Carmichael of Morristown, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Ashley (Alex) Young, Katie (Brad) Domorski and David Lynch of North Carolina, Rian and Alex Lynch of Salt Lake City, Michael and Courtney Lynch of Gallatin, Tenn., Stephen (Malarie and daughter Dory) Parks of Auburn, Ky., Mary Kathrine Rogers and Marshal Carmichael of Morristown, and Thomas Carmichael of Salt Lake City, and B.J. Carmichael of Florida. The family received friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. A celebration of her life was held at First Presbyterian Church, Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Dan Donaldson officiating, and Mr. JR Bewley providing a tribute to Phyllis. Her burial was held in Tazewell, Va., at the Maplewood Cemetery where her mother, father and husband, Dan Lynch are buried. She requested that in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made either to the First Presbyterian Church of Morristown at 600 W. Main Street, Morristown, TN 37814 or to the charity of your choice. The family is deeply grateful to the extraordinary care provided by Holly Murphy's team of professional caregivers who cared for Phyllis as if she were their own family. They provided incredible comfort in her waning days. The family is also indebted to the entire staff at Regency Retirement Village and the residents of that community for providing a wonderful family of love for the 5 years that she lived there. Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown, Tenn.
