MARION, Va. James Roosevelt Brooks, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. James served as elder and worship leader at the Seven Mile Ford Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed singing at the nursing homes with the Joyful Singers. He also enjoyed spending his time working on projects, working outdoors, doing major home repairs, and riding his Harley Trike. James retired from the Smyth County School System after 20 years of service. After retirement, he drove a school bus for 12 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Brenda Copenhaver Brooks of Marion; two sons Daren Brooks and wife, Brenda of Chilhowie and Chad Brooks and wife, Kim of Abingdon; grandson, Justin Brooks of Chilhowie; granddaughter, Emily Stiltner of Abingdon; two sisters, Josephine Surber of Bluefield, W.Va. and Violet Dailey and husband, Isaac of Tazewell, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews, and fur grandbabies, Fez, Mack, The Dude, Dottie West and Hank. The family would like to express their sincere Thanks to Dr. Marcus Williams and the entire 3rd Floor Wing of Cardiology at Bristol Regional Medical center, for their extensive care and professionalism. Also, to the Drs, Specialists, and nurses in the CVICU. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with the Rev. Eugene Baldwin and Jim Walker officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Middle Fork Cemetery in Chilhowie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seven Mile Ford Presbyterian Church c/o Frances Shorey 267 Shawnee Trail, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Brooks Family.
Brooks, James Roosevelt
To send flowers to the family of James Brooks, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 25
Graveside
Saturday, January 25, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Middle Fork Cemetery
Middle Fork RD
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Middle Fork RD
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before James's Graveside begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.