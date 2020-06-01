MARION, Va. Bascome Campbell "B.C." Gentry, 96, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Abingdon Rehabilitation Center. He was born on August 17, 1923, in Washington County, Virginia and was the son of the late John Berry and Lydia Richardson Gentry. B.C. was a faithful member of Seven Mile Ford Christian Church. Corporal Bascome Campbell Gentry served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1953 during the Korean War. He worked at Brunswick Factory from 1953-1989. More recently, he enjoyed farming, gardening and bird-watching. B.C. was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark Kevin Gentry; and his eight siblings, Virginia Campbell, Edgar Gentry, Rosalie Arnold, May McCracken, Nancy Leonard, Pauline Watson, Irene Owens, and Doris Roe. He was the last of his generation and left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Janice Dutton Gentry; his daughter, Karen Gentry Lundy of Chilhowie; his daughter-in-law, Shirley Gentry of Chilhowie; his grandchildren, Tyler and Lauren Lundy of Narrows and Myra and Laban Farmer of Abingdon; and several nieces and nephews; special brother-in-law, Howard Owens; special sister-in-law, Joann McCloud and friend Mike Dotson; several other loving family members also survive. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Jerry Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. The family request that everyone wear a mask covering for safety. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Middle Fork Cemetery with Pastor Cody Sturgill officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the United States Army Honor Guard. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral chapel at 1:30 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Gentry family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.