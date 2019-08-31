August 6, 1939 - August 24, 2019 Bettie Lou Dean, 80, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by her devoted family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was born on August 6, 1939, in Wythe County, Va., daughter of the late Harvey and Mae Taylor. She was also preceded in death by David, her adoring husband of 49 years, and a brother, Frank Taylor. She cherished her family and friends and loved unconditionally. Mrs. Dean was a member of First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She volunteered in the community, was selfless, and her giving knew no bounds. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and having her hands in the dirt. The weeds didn't stand a chance, and her ivy was always immaculately trimmed (just ask her children). She treasured her time at the beach and spent hours searching for olive shells. She is survived by two daughters, Lori Renee Dean and Michele Leigh Dean; a son, Mark Taylor Dean; seven grandchildren, SrA Michael Dean, Emily Wright, Phoenix Bush and wife, Katie, Tacoma Bush, Harleigh Bush, Madison Hall, and Chloe Williams. She is also survived by a brother, Donald Taylor and wife, May; brother-in-law, Randy Dean; sisters-in-law, Patsy Dalton and husband, Frank, Carol Faye Morrison, and Barbara Dean; special friend, Jeff Bush; her sister of the heart, Polly Brown, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by everyone and she would tell her family and friends in the coming days to remember "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13. A memorial celebration will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at John M. Oakey and Son, in Salem, with the Rev. Alan Combs and the Rev. Dr. Michael Houff officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 125 W. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, or the Joy Ranch, P.O. Box 727, Hillsville, VA 24343.
