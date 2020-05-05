Hope Alberta Thompson, age 87, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home. She was a member of the Abingdon First Church of God. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Babycakes, She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Gilbert Rotenberry and Lettie Smith Rotenberry; husband of 54 years, Earnest Ray Thompson; son, Jeffery Thompson; and three brothers. He is survived by five children, Gerald Thompson and wife, Audrey, of Abingdon, Va.; Michael Thompson and wife, Patty, of Texas; David Thompson and wife, Neta; Pamela Thompson and companion, Tim Surber; and Karen Thompson, all of Abingdon, Va.; two sisters, Pauline Phillips of Charlotte, N.C., and Judy Sweat and husband, Teddy, of Marion, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Sherri Keller, Michelle Manuel, Jamie Thompson, Crystal Torbett, Chad Thompson, Chelsey Church, Sarah Cox, Steven Osborne, Kristen Whitt, and Kelsey Spell; and 10 great- grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at West Cemetery in Marion, Va., with Pastor Bob Neace officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abingdon First Church of God, 500 Whites Mill Rd., Abingdon, VA 24210. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her beautician, Jean Musick; nurse, Kortney; and aide, Diana. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Hope Alberta Thompson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
