Virginia Frances Perkey Shupe, 83, was called home from her earthly journey and was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, December 9, 2019, from Lewis Gale Montgomery Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 6, 1936, in Bland, Va., the daughter of the late Trube Bane and Carrie Etta Cregar Perkey. She was a charter member of Ceres Ministry Center where her son, the Rev. Sam Shupe pastored. Known for her laugh and giggle, she loved her family, her church and displayed a loving willingness to help others. She loved to send and receive greeting cards. She was a Bland Messenger correspondent, representing the Ceres Community, for over thirty years. She and her husband played an intricate part in the organization of the Ceres Alumni Association. She was a proud supporter of United States Veterans and enjoyed contributing to local events, especially the Ceres Fire Department Dinners. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Doyle Nolan Shupe; her father and mother-in-law, John and Inez Shupe; brothers, Bane and Herman; sisters, Ruth and Ollie; a brother-in-law, Warren Hubble; and nephews, Tommy Perkey, Michael Melvin, and Wayne Hubble. Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Samuel and Odessa Shupe; her daughter, Tammy Shupe; her grandchildren, Jordan Elizabeth Shupe, Ryan Nolan, Kat Patrick- Shupe, Christopher William Shupe, Rebekah Frances Shupe, and Nathan Andrew Shupe; her great-grandchildren, Amiyah Meadows, Kenasyn Shupe, Faith Shupe, and Destiny Shupe; sisters-in-law, Vilma and David Epperson, and Lorene Perkey; special nephews, Gary and Denise Hubble, Terry and Jeannie Hubble, Allen Lambert, David Lambert, Paul Lambert and Larry Perkey; special nieces, Frances Grouse and Connie Pauley; her church family; and numerous nieces, nephews, special friends and special neighbors. Funeral services were held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 7 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Josephine Phillips officiating. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m. Graveside services were held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Bethany Church Cemetery in Ceres. The Shupe family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
