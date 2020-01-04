Michael Lewis Gravley, age 62, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was the son of the late J.P and Nancy Shelton Gravley. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Connie Widner Gravley of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Cliff Milburn of Venice Beach, Calif.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Patty Widner of Wytheville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cathy and Rick Martin of Marion, Carolyn and Alan Ward of Asheville, N.C., and Butch Blanchett of Rural Retreat. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday January 1, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by The Reverend Rick Lindamood, interment followed at the Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Gravley, Michael Lewis
