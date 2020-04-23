Judith "Judy" Ravan, 69, of Copper Hill, passed away in her home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Judy was born on June 29, 1950, to Wade and Mary Poff, she was the first of five girls. She married the love of her life, Cecil Jesse Ravan on October 16, 1976. There is no way to list all the loved ones she left behind. You didn't need to be family for her to love you like you were. She was as close to perfect as a person could be, to know her was to love her. She never withheld her love, she gave it freely and openly and with exuberance. She was the life of all the family gatherings and to say she leaves a hole in our family is an understatement. The family plans to have a memorial service at a later date to truly celebrate the memory she left behind. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Raven as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

