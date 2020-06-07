CHILHOWIE, Va. Amy Lynne Tuell, age 54, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home. Amy was born in Marion, Va. on January 29, 1966. She is preceded in death by her father, J. Gordon "Buddy" Tuell. Amy graduated from ETSU with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. She then went to work at Smyth County Community Hospital using her degree, for the next 25 years. She loved working with flowers. After retiring, Amy worked part time for several years at Chilhowie Flower Shop. She enjoyed the time she spent there, and the many friends she met and worked with. Amy was a very outspoken person, that never met a stranger. She will be remembered as witty, fun, and most importantly a dedicated daughter that would and did do anything she could for her Mom. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Gamble Tuell; stepdaughter, Alicia Williams Poston and husband, David; grandchildren, Caleb Poston and Alexis Poston; special cousins, Doris Robinson and husband, Howard, Pamela Jamerik and husband, Rob Wallace; special friends whom she loved as her own, Jeff Call, Margaret McMahan, the Counts, Greer and Griffith families; several aunts, uncles, and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Chilhowie Christian Church with Pastor Frank Branson, Pastor Jerry Williams, and Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the church. Entombment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial contributions can be made to the Seven Mile Ford Christian Church P.O. Box 164 Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Tuell Family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Black lives matter rally held in Wytheville
-
Law enforcement patrolling downtown Wytheville after peaceful march
-
Wythe County Sheriff's Office search for missing Rural Retreat teen
-
Two-day search for missing Smyth County man ends in tragedy
-
Search warrants filed in Bland County stabbing death
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.