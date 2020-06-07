CHILHOWIE, Va. Amy Lynne Tuell, age 54, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home. Amy was born in Marion, Va. on January 29, 1966. She is preceded in death by her father, J. Gordon "Buddy" Tuell. Amy graduated from ETSU with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. She then went to work at Smyth County Community Hospital using her degree, for the next 25 years. She loved working with flowers. After retiring, Amy worked part time for several years at Chilhowie Flower Shop. She enjoyed the time she spent there, and the many friends she met and worked with. Amy was a very outspoken person, that never met a stranger. She will be remembered as witty, fun, and most importantly a dedicated daughter that would and did do anything she could for her Mom. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Gamble Tuell; stepdaughter, Alicia Williams Poston and husband, David; grandchildren, Caleb Poston and Alexis Poston; special cousins, Doris Robinson and husband, Howard, Pamela Jamerik and husband, Rob Wallace; special friends whom she loved as her own, Jeff Call, Margaret McMahan, the Counts, Greer and Griffith families; several aunts, uncles, and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Chilhowie Christian Church with Pastor Frank Branson, Pastor Jerry Williams, and Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the church. Entombment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial contributions can be made to the Seven Mile Ford Christian Church P.O. Box 164 Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Tuell Family.

