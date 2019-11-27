Alan Ray Pennington, 69, of Verona, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Augusta Health. He was born in Marion, Va., on May 12, 1950, the son of the late Elmer Ray and Merchie Marie (Rhymer) Pennington. Alan was a construction Superintendent for over 50 years. He graduated from Marion High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy. His hobbies included stock car racing, watersports, riding his Harley, cheering for the Virginia Tech Hokies, traveling to NASCAR races, and seeing the country in his motorhome. He acquired his love of racing, woodworking skills, and his sense of adventure from his father. He will be remembered for his love of his family, quick wit, loving personality and dedicated work ethic. He was united in marriage on October 14, 1995, to Dianne Lynn (Yowell) Pennington. Surviving in addition to his wife is his son, Troy Alan Pennington and wife, Terri, of New Bern, N.C.; his sister, Joy K. Faehner of Brinklow, Md.; his five grandchildren, Reed Pennington, Bethany Johnson, Madison Cooper, Jamie Winfield, and Anna Winfield; three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Frank Faehner. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Dayton United Methodist Church with MRO Chaplain Nick Terry and Pastor Jenny Day officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be sent to Pit Stop for Hope, 516 North Hidden Brook Drive, Advance, NC 27006 or Greyhound Friends of NC, P.O. Box 746, Summerfield, NC 27358. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
