SUGAR GROVE, Va. Shelia Sheets, age 64, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Virginia. Shelia was a loving wife, mother and momaw. The last six years have been tough with her sickness, but before, she loved being outdoors fishing and hunting with her family. Shelia had a fiesty side and a great sense of humor-she was one of kind! Shelia would have given you the shirt off of her back, loved you and would do anything to help you, but you would still have "yes ma'amed" her. Shelia's fun-loving personality will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Gertie Sheets and an infant daughter, Cynthia. Shelia is survived by her husband, Ricky Sheets of Sugar Grove, Va.; two daughters, Tina Davidson and husband, Tim, of Sugar Grove, Va., and Melissa Pennington and husband, Sam, of Troutdale, Va.; three grandchildren, Kenny Hinchey, Jasmine Pennington and Brooke Buchanan; three sisters, Nona Sheets, Bonnie Lowery of Marion, Va., and Sheryl Deweesh and husband, Roger, of Elliston, Va.; one brother, Jerry Sheets and wife, Rose, of Troutdale, Va.; several nieces and newphews; and one four legged baby, Skippy. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Valley View Baptist Church with the Reverend Chuck Stout officiating. Burial will be private at Pugh Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 5 p.m. until time of service at Valley View Baptist Church. To share memories of Shelia Sheets, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Shelia's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Service information
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
7:00PM
Valley View Baptist Church
1622 Slab Town Road
Sugar Grove, VA 24375
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Valley View Baptist Church
1622 Slab Town Road
Sugar Grove, VA 24375
