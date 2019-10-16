Ruth Layne Umberger age 98, of Wytheville, passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1921, to the late Oren Erastus and Angie Elizabeth Hedrick Layne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Willard Umberger; a son, Danny L. Umberger; and son-in-law, William "Billy" Paisley. Survivors include her three daughters, Willa Mae and George Dake of Dixon, Missouri, Angelia Paisley of Wytheville, and Kathy Witt of Wytheville; son, O.C. "Sonny" and Margaret Umberger of Salem; 14 grandchildren, David and Ashley Umberger, Missy and Danny Eversole, Pam Umberger, Dennis and Amanda Umberger, J.J. and Kung Brownlee, Josh and Aerin Brownlee, Jamae and Aaron Lewis, Tammy Dake, Trina Dake, Sherry and Joe James, Shannon and Matt Brenneke, Kendra Paisley, Mastin Paisley and fiancée, Emily Darlington, Jasper "Jed" and Lyndsey Witt; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great- great grandchildren; and "adopted" children, Dennis Martin and Robert "Bobby" Hedrick. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Petunia Christian Church with the Reverend Dennis Martin officiating. Interment followed at the Mt. Pleasant U.M.C. Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Petunia Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the Petunia Christian Church, 2420 West Lee Highway, Wytheville, VA 24382. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Umberger family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.