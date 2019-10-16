Mary Alice Cornett Richardson age 92, of Speedwell, passed away on October 12, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1927, to the late Arlyn B. And Della Hale Cornett. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Richardson Sr.; three grandsons, Mickey Richardson, Jamie Richardson, and Gregory Holston Jr.; brother, Fred Cornett; sister, Ethel Cornett; son-in-law, Jimmy Repass; and grandson-in-law, Todd Hagee. Mary was a member of the Speedwell United Methodist Church. Survivors include her three daughters and sons-in-law, Janie Repass and Greg Holston of Wytheville, Judy and Mike Albert of Wytheville, and Jean and Richard Ward of Rural Retreat; two sons and daughters-in-law, Roscoe Richardson Jr. of Speedwell, Fred and Barbara Richardson of Wytheville, and Mitzi Shipley of Speedwell; four grandchildren, Amy Kerns of Wytheville, Teresa Hagee of Wytheville, Ginger Richardson of Speedwell, and Ashley Richardson of Wytheville; five great-grandchildren, Laura Repass of Wytheville, Sasha Parks of Chilhowie, Anna Parks of Wytheville, Ella Richardson of Wytheville, and Greyson Andrews of North Carolina; and special friends, Nancy Osborne of Elk Creek, Jeanette Dutton of Rural Retreat, and Carol Shaver of Wytheville. A funeral service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Speedwell United Methodist Church. Interment followed at the Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Grubb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to the Speedwell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 14, Speedwell, VA 24374. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Richardson family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.
