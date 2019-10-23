Ronald "Ron" Leon Stacy, age 79, of Raleigh, N.C., went peacefully in his sleep on October 11, 2019, at the home. Ron was born in Bland County Virginia on September 18, 1940, to the late Ronald Alfredrick and Dorothy Looney Stacy. Ron is survived by Judy A. Stacy of the home, James "Jimmy" Stacy of Raleigh; his brother, Donald W. Stacy (Peggy) of Atkins, Va.; sister-in-law, Bertie A. Woodall of Zebulon, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special dear friends. Funeral services were held on October 16, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church on 4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609, presided over by Dr. Jeffrey Roberts. This is a courtesy announcement by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FROST EXPECTED DURING EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... .HIGH PRESSURE OVERHEAD WILL PROVIDE CLEAR SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS THAT SHOULD ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO DROP CLOSE TO FREEZING BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. AS A RESULT, AREAS OF FROST WILL DEVELOP THAT MAY KILL ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY. * TEMPERATURE...LOW TO MID 30S. * IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE VEGETATION LEFT OUTSIDE MAY BE KILLED DUE TO FROST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.