Ronald "Ron" Leon Stacy, age 79, of Raleigh, N.C., went peacefully in his sleep on October 11, 2019, at the home. Ron was born in Bland County Virginia on September 18, 1940, to the late Ronald Alfredrick and Dorothy Looney Stacy. Ron is survived by Judy A. Stacy of the home, James "Jimmy" Stacy of Raleigh; his brother, Donald W. Stacy (Peggy) of Atkins, Va.; sister-in-law, Bertie A. Woodall of Zebulon, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special dear friends. Funeral services were held on October 16, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church on 4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609, presided over by Dr. Jeffrey Roberts. This is a courtesy announcement by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.

