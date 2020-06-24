CHILHOWIE, Va. Charles S. Schmidtka, age 60, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the Schmidtka Family.
+1
+1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.