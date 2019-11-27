Doris Burnette Littreal, 94, of Cripple Creek, Va., entered her Heavenly home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born on March 25, 1925, she was a lifelong resident of Cripple Creek, Va., where she was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace Lewis and Thomas Burnette; her husband, William S. "Bill" Littreal; and a son, Robert B. "Bobby" Littreal. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Steve and wife, Barbara; daughter-in law, Mona L. Littreal, all of Beckley, W.Va; grandchildren, Michael Shayne of Asheville, N.C., Scott and Leshia of Mt. Hope, W.Va., James and Karen of Chesapeake, Ohio, Robert and Angela of Fayetteville, W.Va., and Tanya and John Moneypenny of Shady Spring, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Anthony "AJ", Corey, and Gracie Littreal, Sidney and Delaney Moneypenny; three step great- granddaughters, Serena Byers, Kirsten and Whitley Williams. Service will be held at Barnett Funeral Home 325 Church St., Wytheville, Va., on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Sonny Ayers officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 until time of the service. Interment to follow at the Church of God of Prophecy cemetery in Cripple Creek, Va. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Church of God of Prophecy at Cripple Creek, Va., or to Bowers Hospice House 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV 25801. The family would like to thank Doris's beloved friends and neighbors, Sue Lanter and Alfred Alley for all their kindness, special love and care they have shown her over the past several years. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Littreal family.
