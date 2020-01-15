Mrs. Opal Delores Stacy, 79, of Hudson, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at College Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Connelly Springs. She was born on June 24, 1940, in Buchanan Co, Virginia, to the late Ira Lester and Faye Mullins Lester. Mrs. Stacy enjoyed reading novels and listening to Christian music in her spare time. Most of all she loved her bible. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Quincy Stacy; son, Kenneth Blake Stacy; and brothers, Jim Lester, Harold Lester, and Benny Lester. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Angela Stacy Harrison of Granite Falls, Donna Stacy Hege of Winston Salem, and Dinah Stacy Rowland of Morganton; brothers, Bob Lester of Virginia, and Roger Lester of Maryland; and sister, Nelline Charles of Virginia. Also left to cherish her memory are nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Stacy was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Garden's Chapel Mausoleum in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, with Gary Charles officiating. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.pendrysfuneralhome.com. Pendry's Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Opal Delores Stacy.
