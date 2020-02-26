Emily Faye Monahan, age 71, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1948, in Mt. Airy, N.C., daughter of the late Arnold and Jeanette Willard Tate. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Randall "Pete" Monahan; brothers, Gene Tate, Curtis Tate and Ed Tate; and sisters, Susie Slate, Naomi Vaughn and Mary Ann Waller. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa Ann Davidson and Claude of Crockett, and Rosa Jones and Donnie of Ivanhoe; three sons and daughters-in-law, James Randall Monahan Jr. and Lynn of Ivanhoe, Timothy Monahan and Tammy of Pulaski, and Michael Monahan of Crockett; grandchildren, Kelli Ann Davidson, Ethan James Monahan, Luke Evan Monahan, Timothy Matthew Monahan, Joshua Seth Monahan, Jacob Tyler Monahan, Rinley Jade Johnson, Donald Lee Jones III, Christian Nathaniel Jones, and Cassie Faith Jones; great-grandchildren, Gatlin Mase Davidson, Kaydix Davidson, Breanna Renee Monahan and Matthew Jameson Monahan; sister, Betty Mae Belyea of Galax; two brothers, Donald Tate of Mt. Airy, and Obie Tate of Highpoint, N.C. Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Wyndom Davidson officiating. The family received friends Monday one hour before service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Monahan family.
