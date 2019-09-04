Roxie Dianne Phillippi age 69, of Speedwell, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1950, to the late George Willard Sr. and Clara Virginia Hensley Phillippi. Roxie was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Burton and Evelyn Irvin; and two brothers, Argil Bartee Sr. and Robert Bartee Jr. Survivors include three brothers, Douglas and Hannelore Bartee of Germany, George "Hoosier" and Tilly Phillippi of Speedwell and Canada, and James and Nancy Phillippi of Speedwell; nieces, Karla Armbrister, Mary Wright, Margie Harper, Tammy Van Antwerp, Gail Bartee Canter, Diana Bartee Shreve, Tanya Morergenthler, Katja Bartee, and Ramona Bartee; nephews, Jay Phillippi, Timmy Vaught, Jimmy Bartee, Mickey Burton, Bob Burton, and Donald Burton; and two sisters-in-law, Aiko Bartee and Kathleen Bartee. A funeral service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Jerry Bell and the Reverend Ron Newberry officiating. Interment followed at the Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. John Turski and staff of Southwest Virginia Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Phillippi family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Virginia.
