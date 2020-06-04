Edgar "June" Vaughn Jr. Edgar "June" Vaughn Jr., 89, of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020 . He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Dixon Vaughn; one son, Edgar "Junior" Vaughn III; parents, Willie and Vivian Vaughn; and two brothers, Jimmy Vaughn and William Vaughn. He is survived by one sister, Annalee Wimbush of Woolwine, Va.; daughters, Deborah Vaughn of Floyd, Va., Rita Turner (Donnie) of Floyd, Va., Wanda Vaughn of Floyd, Va., Veronica Vaughn of Floyd, Va., and Charlene Williams (Tony) of Easton, Pa.; grandchildren, Vincent Turner (Marilyn), Charmaine Turner, Latrell Williams, LeShawn Williams, Chase Vaughn (Megan), and Michaela Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Ward, Andrew Turner, and Angel Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Gardner Funeral Home with the Rev. Clinton Crump officiating. Interment will be held in Big Oak Cemetery. A visitation held one hour prior to service time at Gardner funeral Home, due to covid-19 the family will not have a repass.
