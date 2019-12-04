Robert Allen "Pop" Hastings, age 90, of Smithville, formerly of Nashville, passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 1, 2019, at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was born on October 24, 1929, to his parents, the late Edwin Warren and Nannie Jeru McNeil Hastings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances "Dedi" Hastings; daughter, Lynda Hastings; and one brother, Ed Hastings. Mr. Hastings was a member of the Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Brentwood, 1955 graduate of VPI, a U.S. Army veteran having served in Korea as a Tech Sgt. and a member of the American Legion. He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, Steve (Pam) Hastings of Marion, Va., Joe (Victoria) Vance of Louisville, Ky., Bobby Hastings of Knoxville, and Chris (Cheryl) Vance of Smithville; nine grandchildrenm six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Hastings of Greensboro, N.C., and Warren Hastings of Washington. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Don Tabor officiating and burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 3 until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Short Mountain Bible Camp, Lighthouse Christian Camp or the Disabled Veterans, in memory of Mr. Hastings. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
