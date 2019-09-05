Lillian "Marie" Thomas Kilby CHILHOWIE, Va. Lillian "Marie" Thomas Kilby, 82, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Marie was born to the late Frank P. and Willie Doss Thomas on September 11, 1936. She married the late Darrell D. Kilby on August 27, 1961. They worked hard, loved to travel and faithfully served their church, Little Rock Baptist Church of which Marie was a lifelong member and children's Sunday School teacher for more than fifty years. Besides her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Thomas Routh; brother, Earl J. Thomas; and niece, Sheila Marie Buttry. Marie is survived by her sisters-in-law, Brenda Sauls and Erma (D.I.) Blevins, all of Chilhowie; brother-in-law, Richard (Louise) Kilby of Knoxville Tenn.; nephew, Ron Thomas of Marion; nieces, Sherri (Cary) Sauls of Saltville, and Rhonda (Roger) Lemmon of Buffalo, Minn., numerous grand nephews and nieces; and very special great-grandnephews, Grayson and Lincoln who brought her so much joy with their visits. The family wishes to express deep gratitude and love for Marie's special caregivers, Kathy, Ellen, Ron, Patty and Bonnie who cared for and loved her well over the past five years. Also many special neighbors and friends who have prayed for her faithfully during this difficult time. Special thanks to Dexter and Kathy Sheets for helping with the upkeep of her home that she so dearly loved. Funeral services will be conducted 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Hagy officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Mt Olivet Cemetery in Friendship, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. The family will also receive visitors at her home beginning on Thursday afternoon. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Kilby family.
