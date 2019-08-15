Wendell Wilkey Sutphin, 77, of Willis, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Huff Sutphin. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Kim Sutphin; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and David Blankenship; grandchildren, Caleb and Cortney Blankenship, Lydia Blankenship, and Emma Blankenship; great-grandson, Mattis Liam Blankenship; brother and sister-in-law, Brown and Ellen Sutphin; and sister, Frances Thompson. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Dalton officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
