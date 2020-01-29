Selena Lynn Hoback Shanklin passed away peacefully at her home in Wytheville on Sunday January 26, 2020. Selena was preceded in death by her father, Jack Hoback Sr. Selena leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Ron Shanklin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Heath and Cassandra Shanklin of Marion, and Chase and Krista Shanklin of Wytheville; her loving mother, Pat Hoback of Wytheville; her brother, Jack Hoback Jr. of Alaska; her sister and brother-in-law, Shannon and Warren Mills of Dublin; and one grandson, Jensen Shanklin. She also leaves behind five nieces, Sabrina Crowder, Charlotte Hoback, Summer Stephens, Angel Johnson, Madison Stephens; and two nephews, Michael Jones and Derek Shanklin. The family will have a private service. Condolences may be sent via mail to her son Chase Shanklin, 580 West North Street, Wytheville, VA 24382, or expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
