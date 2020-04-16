Hazel Lee Harman Sutphin, 78, of Willis, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Treva Harman; son, Donnie Lee Sutphin; grandson, Zachary Andrew Zeigler; and sister, Patsy Jean Harman. She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Sutphin; children, Lawrence Sutphin, Judy Tate, Lisa McCloud, Brenda and Randy DeHart, and Bradley Sutphin; grandchildren, Jamie Sutphin, Daniel Sutphin, Kimberly Scruggs, Angie Brame, Jason Tate, Derek Jordan, Vincent McCloud, Hayley DeHart, R.J. DeHart, Lilly Sutphin, and Tommy Bolt; great-grandchildren, Hunter Glidewell, Blake Hodges, Logan Hodges, and Jagger Brame; great great-grandchildren, Benton Glidewell and Levi Sutphin; brother, Maurice Harman; and sister, Connie Harman. A private family graveside will be held. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Angie Brame. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Sutphin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

