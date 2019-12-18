MARION, Va. Sammy H. Clark, age 66, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home. Sammy loved his family and his country. He served proudly in the U.S. Army. Sammy was a friendly man who was like a brother to his many nieces and nephews. After his time in the United States Army, he was more comfortable living alone on his own. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Clark; brothers, Tony Clark and Forrest Clark; and sisters, Iva May Clark and Freda Clark. Sammy is survived by his brother, Robert Clark and wife, Sue, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684 with military rites rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard. To share memories of Sammy H. Clark, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Sammy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
